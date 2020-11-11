Donald J. Nadeau, 66, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk. He was born in Fort Kent to Joseph V. Nadeau and Bernice (Madore) Nadeau.

Donald grew up and attended local schools in Fort Kent. He worked on farms beginning as a teen as well as in logging mills into his adult years. In 1987 Donald moved with his family to the Midcoast where he worked excavation and construction and then had his own lawn care business. He worked as a custodian for 15 years at RSU #40 and lastly at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta.

He enjoyed small engine repair and building things, visiting with friends and family, hunting, fishing, and watching old western movies and television shows and professional wrestling. He also enjoyed having long phone conversations with family and friends. He was a hard worker, mechanically oriented, a “tinkerer,” reliable and dependable. If you asked him for help, he never hesitated to say yes.

He loved his family very much and would always do anything for them.

He was predeceased by his father Joseph V. Nadeau; his mother, Bernice Nadeau; sister, Nancy Ayotte; and brothers, Bernard Nadeau and Ronald Nadeau.

Donald is survived by his wife of 44 years, Claudette Nadeau of Waldoboro; son, David Nadeau and wife Ciara of Thomaston; brothers, Phil Nadeau and wife Cheryl of Augusta, and Pat Nadeau and wife Donna of St. John; sisters, Marie Gallagher of Fort Fairfield, and Theresa Gagnon of Fort Kent; brother, Gerald Nadeau of Fort Kent; and sister, Dina Nadeau of the Bangor area; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will honor Donald privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services. You are invited to share your condolences with the family by visiting his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

