Donald James Stevenson was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Albany, N.Y. He was the only child of Archibald James Stevenson and Agnes McPhee Stevenson. He passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 3, 2022 in the comfort of his home of 52 years in Round Pond.

Don is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ann Stevenson; his children: son, Scott Stevenson, of Augusta; and daughter, Sarah (Jim) Matel, of Round Pond; and stepdaughter, Megan Connell (Patrick), of Charlotte, N.C. He especially enjoyed the company of his two grandsons, Seward and Teddy Matel, attending their many sporting events, and step-grandchildren Summer and River Connell-Olson and Deanna and Devon Olson.

Don spent most of his childhood in Augusta and Readfield where he attended Cony High School and spent a PG year at Kent’s Hill School. He was a gifted athlete, winning many awards in track for the pole vault, and was proud to be part of the Hilltop Skiers at Kents Hill. Don was a terrific competitor and won many ski competitions.

Don spent four years in the Navy, stationed in Hawaii. Following his tenure in the Navy, Don moved to Maine with his family and settled in Round Pond in 1970. His work during the Navy was on a nuclear submarine, the experience which led to Don’s career of 30-plus years at Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Wiscasset, including working with the plant during and after it shut down in the late ’90s.

Don was happiest on his sailboat, Morning Light, and enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow sailors in the Cabadetis Boat Club in Round Pond. His many cruises with family and friends as well as competitive racing will long be remembered.

Following a burial at sea, a celebration of life reception will be held for Don at the Harbor View House in Round Pond from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to the CLC YMCA Sailing Camp Fund with the memo line reading “In Memory of Don Stevenson.”

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

