Donald O. Smith, 90, of New Harbor, passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2022 in Augusta, where he had been residing for the past year. Born on Oct. 15, 1931 in Poplarville, Miss., he was the son of Lawrence and Melvenia (Lee) Smith.

Don grew up in Mississippi, attended schools there and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18. He had a 20-year career with the Army, and was a decorated and distinguished veteran, serving two tours in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 10 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Vietnam Service Medal with eight Service Stars and was nominated for the nation’s highest honor, the Medal of Honor.

Don was a longtime member of the VFW and the American Legion, the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Vietnam Veterans’ Helicopter Crewmember Association, the Vietnam Veterans’ Pilots Association, and the Retired Enlisted Military Association.

Don and his wife of 52 years, Jean, moved to Maine in 1988 and made their home in New Harbor. They were very active in the community where Don was a member of the New Harbor Methodist Church and a very proud member of the Republican Party.

Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by his wife, Jean; his brother, Charles Smith; as well as his sister-in-law, Pauline Rock.

He is survived by four daughters, Patricia Smith, Barbara Monington, Donna Turner and husband, Jarett, and Carol Gwinn and husband, Oroul; four step-sons, Bruce Cummings, Brian Cummings, Brent Cummings, and Brooks Cummings and his wife, Cathy; brother, Jewel Smith; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his nephew, Paul Rock and his wife, Melissa, and their family.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the new section of the Harrington Cemetery (out behind the meeting house).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the New Harbor Methodist Church, P.O. Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554; or to Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

