Donald O. Smith, 90, of New Harbor, passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2022 in Augusta, where he had been residing for the past year.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the new section of the Harrington Cemetery out behind the meeting house.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

