Donald O. Smith Service Announcement

at

Donald O. Smith, 90, of New Harbor, passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2022 in Augusta, where he had been residing for the past year.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the new section of the Harrington Cemetery out behind the meeting house.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

