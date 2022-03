A memorial service for Donald P. Sarles, of Waldoboro and Brunswick, who passed away Dec. 4, 2021, will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The service will be at First Parish Church UCC in Brunswick, 9 Cleaveland St.

COVID precautions include wearing masks in the church and distancing by using every other pew.

