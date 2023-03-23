Donald “Scott” Lessard, 60, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Maine Medical Center following complications of a heart attack.

Born in Rockland on Oct. 23, 1962, he was the son of Donald and Gail Giasson Lessard. Educated locally, he was a 1982 graduate of Georges Valley High School. While growing up, Scott was extremely close to his grandmother, Simone Giasson.

Throughout high school, and for several years following graduation, Scott worked as a clammer. In 1984, Scott met his soul mate, Angela Proctor, and his life changed forever. It was, as they say, “love at first sight.” On Feb. 14, 1985, Scott and Angela were married, and he went to work with her father, Otto Proctor Jr., at North End Marine. It was there that Scott’s love of boatbuilding began. Scott has worked for many different boatyards throughout his 40 year career, including, South Shore, GlassSpec, Mitchel Cove, MDI, Calvin Beal, Wayne Beal, and Jimmy Beal, just to name a few. He became one of the most sought after technicians as the word spread of his meticulous work, whether laying up hulls and decks or building molds; he was truly one of the best. He was featured in National Fisherman Magazine and had worked on boats from Rockland to Beals Island. Most recently he had worked for Mainely Boats in Cushing. His family said he was one of the hardest working people they had ever met. Even after suffering a stroke, he went right back to work, continuing with the attention to detail he always had.

Scott was happiest when he was spending time with his family, especially at Beaver Lodge, where he has camped for over 18 years. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and since the day they were born, he made them his priority. He picked them up from school every day, took them for walks, told them stories to make them laugh, and spoiled them whenever he could. He was quiet and private most of the time, but he loved a good joke as well. He never missed the opportunity to prank his sisters when they were working the drive-thru at Burger King in Rockland. He was very close with his sister, even having a double wedding when they both got married. Over the years, he has looked forward to their yearly trips to Salem, Mass. for his birthday in October, as well as trips to Boston and Pennsylvania to the Amish Country.

Scott would want to leave you with a quote from one of his favorite authors, Neville Goddard: “It is imagination which makes one a leader, while the lack of it makes one a follower.” Scott will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

He was predeceased by his parents; his father-in-law, Otto Proctor Jr.; and a grandson, Brayden Scott Grotton. Scott is survived by his beloved wife, Angela Lessard, of Waldoboro; his children, Michael Lessard and his wife, Kialy, of Billings, Mont., Brandon Lessard and his wife, Ashley, of Bangor, Brittany Grotton and her husband, Roger, of South Thomaston; his siblings, Linda Harper and her husband, Brian, of Warren, Denise Skrzypczak and her husband, Frank, of Owls Head, Sonja Peasley of Union, Jeff Lessard and his wife Judy, of Owls Head; an uncle who was like a brother, Alan Giasson and his wife, Maryann, of Rockland; his grandchildren, Talan, Gabryelle, Dylaila, Damion; his mother-in-law Phyllis MacDonald and her husband, Brian, of Camden; and aunts, Sylvia Greene, Jean Calta, and Deborah Wheaton; and many nieces and nephews and a large loving extended family.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be announced in the summer. To share a memory or condolence with them, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home at 110 Limerock Street in Rockland.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

