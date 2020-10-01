Donald “Scott” McCullough passed away Sept. 29, 2020 after a courageous battle at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. Scott, as he was more commonly referred to, was born on June 27, 1949 in Greenwich, Conn., the son of the late Robert and Margaret Hammons McCullough.

Scott attended schools in Brunswick and was a graduate of Brown University with the class of 1972. Scott worked for Rolex, where he was top salesperson for many years.

His love of the water was apparent and he would spend as much time as he could aboard his beloved boat, the Black Watch. Scott enjoyed hosting social hour aboard the boat for Kathy and her friends. He loved his yearly trips to Florida and was probably the only sailor that could turn a one-week trip into a four-week trip. He was generous, selfless, and extremely patient. Scott was fortunate to be able to sail during the America’s Cup aboard his father’s boat. Scott loved his poodles, Fox News, and online shopping.

He was a member of the New York Yacht Club, Cruising Club of America, Storm Trysail, and the Lincoln County Rifle Club.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.W. McCullough; and brother-in-law, Michael C. Linsey-Stewart.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 13 years, Kathy McCullough of Boothbay Harbor; stepsons, Scott Campbell and his partner Sarah Bartley of Boothbay, and Ronnie Campbell and his wife Jamie of Boothbay Harbor; grandchildren, Tyler Campbell, Austin Campbell, Kailee Campbell, Brianna Campbell, and Brody Campbell; beloved sisters, Connie Linsey-Stewart of Redding, Conn., Sandy McCullough of Riverside, Conn., and Linda McCullough of Riverside, Conn.; goddaughter, Antonia Munro of Scotland; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

You are invited to share your memories of Scott with the family by visiting his book of memories page at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Hall Funeral Home Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, has care of the arrangements.

