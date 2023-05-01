Donald William Gaglione, 89, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023. He was born April 2, 1934, in Englewood, N.J., son of Nicholas Gaglione and Helen (Ptacek) Gaglione.

He grew up in Englewood. He graduated from both Dwight Morrow High School, class of 1952, and Rockland Community College with an associate degree in police science. He lettered four years on the football team as a Dwight Morrow High School wide receiver.

Donald enlisted in the Army in 1954 and served during the Korean War. He was married to Margaret “Peggy” Gaglione for 56 years. Don and Peggy had one son together.

After the Korean War, he graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy and joined the Englewood Police Department in 1959. Don Gaglione was the recipient of many letters of commendation from the public for the assistance he rendered above and beyond what was expected. He rose through the ranks and finally retired as a lieutenant, where he supervised the Englewood Police Department Traffic Division.

Don was a faithful parishioner of St Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. His Christian faith guided him throughout his life.

Donald is predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Margaret Gaglione. He is survived by son, Ralph Gaglione and wife, Linda, of Union, N.J.; grandchildren, Donald, Nicholas, Victoria, and Dennis Gaglione, all of Union, N.J.; sister, Patricia (Gaglione) Hastings, of Park Ridge, N.J.; and nephews, Randy and Steven Lackovic, of Park Ridge, N.J.

Cremation will be private.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

