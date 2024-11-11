Dondra Lee Libby, born Dec. 31, 1946, daughter of Frank and Stella (Alley) Cressey, of Bath, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Nov. 8, 2024, at Maine Medical in Portland.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She loved to go fishing, camping, and on car rides to Old Orchard Beach for pizza and fries. She enjoyed visiting her sister and brothers and their families. She loved country music and her favorite singer was always Conway Twitty. She always had a smile when she could spend time with her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Mahlon Libby Jr.; and her brothers, Kempy Cressey, Donald “Skeeter” Cressey, and Robert “Bobby” Cressey.

She is survived by her eight children: Stella Rich, of Massachusetts, Sondra Bean, of Damariscotta, Robert Greenleaf III, of South Carolina, Michael Greenleaf, of Damariscotta, Mahlon Libby III, of Coplin Plantation, Jennifer Libby, of Augusta, Megan Libby, of Newcastle, and Earl Libby, of Jefferson; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Janie LeClair; and a brother, Freddie, of Litchfield.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. At her request, there will be no service at this time.

Don’t remember me with sadness,

Don’t remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter,

We have shared throughout the years,

That my life it was worthwhile,

I made someone smile.

When you are walking down the street,

And you have got me in your mind,

I’m walking in your footsteps,

Only half a step behind.

So please don’t be unhappy,

Just because I’m out of sight,

Remember, that I’m with you,

Each morning, noon, and night.

