Donna B. Jones

Donna Bernice Jones, 79, of Jefferson, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 5, 2025.

She was born in Gardiner in 1946 to Donald and Hazel (Cunningham) Jackson. Donna grew up and attended Whitefield School before graduating from Erskine Academy.

She was a kind soul and a loving wife and mother. Though she enjoyed cooking, mowing the lawn, and keeping a warm welcoming home, her favorite joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Donna treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandkids, never failing to make sure they were treated with their favorite hot breakfast or pie.

Donna was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Mariah; siblings, Maurice, Glennis, Grace and Nancy.

Donna will be forever loved and missed by her husband of 58 years, Robert H. Jones; daughters, Sarah Jones, and Janet Smith-Fowle and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Shaun Robinson and wife, Ashley, Todd Jones and wife, Marissa, Paige Peaslee-Jones; her beloved great-grandchildren, Oliver, Sawyer, and Everly Jones; sister, Rose White and husband, Phil; brother, Donald Jackson and wife, Trudy; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Hopkins Cemetery at a later date.

