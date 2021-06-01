Advanced Search
Donna L. Mellecker Nov. 14, 1946 - May 28, 2021

at

Donna L. Mellecker, 74, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

She was born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 14, 1946, a daughter of James and Ernestine (Tibbetts) Benner.

She graduated from Sumner Memorial High School and Plus-Gray’s School of Business in Portland. On Dec. 21, 1968, she married Duane W. Mellecker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Duane W. Mellecker on June 11, 1992; her sister, Linda Mackritis; and her brother, David Benner.

She is survived by two daughters, Katie Main and her husband George, of Lisbon; and Jenny Labbe and her husband Tim; two grandsons, Keegan Labbe and Anderson Labbe, of Concord, N.H.; two brothers, James Benner and his wife Barbara, of Harrington; and Steven Benner and his wife Lori, of Bernard; one sister, Judy Potter and her husband David of Orland; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

