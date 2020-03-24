Donna Luce Collamore, 76, went home to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2020 at Lincoln Health—Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Donna was born at Dennison’s Nursing Home in Waldoboro on Sept. 11, 1943, daughter of Arlene Gross Luce and John Luce. She lived in Waldoboro most of her life and grew up on a small dairy farm. She graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1961 and married Richard Collamore the same year.

She raised her family and then graduated as a C.N.A. from Mid-Coast Tech. She worked caring for the elderly in various places settling at Miles Home Health and Hospice and later at Chase Point Assisted Living as a caregiver and medication aide on the Lincoln Health—Miles Campus. She found caring for patients was very rewarding, and she enjoyed conversing with them about their former lives.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro for many years. She served as a choir member, Sunday school teacher, deaconess, and on various other ministries. She sang in the gospel group, The Psalm Singers. She firmly believed the Word of God, that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She loved family gatherings, spending time with friends, reading, watching a good movie, gardening, and puttering around at her home. She had a passion for nature, especially being around the ocean, and enjoying the beautiful birds. She loved her Maine Coon cat, Ke Ke, her baby girl. Her favorite time of all was being with her family.

She found pleasure and beauty in every day and looked upon each new day as an adventure to be lived to the fullest, and hopefully to be a blessing to someone. She was a breast cancer survivor from June 2005 until her death on March 20. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Russell Luce.

She is survived by her son, Keith Collamore and his daughters Kaylee and Ava of Waldoboro; daughter, Leigh Andrea Collamore, her sons, Devon and Richard Sproul, and her daughter, Adelyn Ankers of Waldoboro; daughter, Kathryn Collamore and her fiancé Jamie Wilson and their children, Owen, Brody, Luke, Ashlee, and Tyler Wilson; great-grandson, Brantley Sproul of Wiscasset; half-sister, Denise Creamer of Waldoboro; step-sister, Delores McClusky of Waldoboro; and friend who was like a sister, Patricia White of Lady Lake, Fla.

A private family visitation will be held on March 25 at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, followed by a burial at the Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro. A public celebration of Donna’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Ave., Waldoboro at a later date to be announced.

Should friends desire, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro Building Fund, P.O. Box 324, Waldoboro, ME 04572

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

