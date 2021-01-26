Donna Mae (Benner) Poland, 67, of Warren, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, with a few immediate family members by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport. She was born to Lalia (Benner) McPhee, in Damariscotta on May 27, 1953.

Donna graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1971.

Donna is survived by her husband, Richard T. Poland; her three children: sons, Todd Morales Sr. and partner Clover Conners of Warren and Chad Sproul Sr. and partner April Nichols of Waldoboro; a daughter, Angela Field and her husband George Field IV of Warren; and step-daughter, Tricia-Linn Poland of New Hampshire her siblings, Ellen McPhee of Thomaston and Gerald McPhee and his wife Naomi of Waldoboro; 10 grandchildren, Todd Morales Jr., Alexiee (Morales) McPhee, Dezarae McPhee, Rianna Morales, Lei-Ann Marble and Kyle Berberian Sproul, Chad Sproul Jr., George Field V, Tyler Field and Everett Field; eight great-grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew, Brandi Griffin, Brittany Lailer, Rachel and Jeromey McPhee; and too many cousins to count.

Donna was predeceased by her mother, Lalia (Benner) McPhee; and step-father, James McPhee.

Donna loved and was involved in the lives of her family. She instilled values of hard work ethic, and a quirky sense of humor. She was known by family to be stubborn and tell you very bluntly her opinion, like it or not. She was known as making herself available as “the taxi” for many family and friends, when needed.

Her favorite pastime as playing games and catching up with family and friends on social media, chatting on the phone or getting together with her childhood friends, “The Goose River Girls.”

She worked many jobs over the years; but spent most of her life working as a machine operator for Crowe Rope and Osram Sylvania or as a CNA. She retired as a CRMA.

Walk through visits will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. Donna did not want a funeral service but did agree to allow close family and friends come to enjoy and celebrate her life at a graveside service in the spring. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Jameson family cemetery behind her residence at 966 Middle Road in Warren, to be announced.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Donna by visiting her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

