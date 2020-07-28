Donna Pepper, 58, of Edgecomb and Pollocksville, N.C., passed away July 26, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after her long fight with cancer.

Donna was born on Nov. 16, 1961 in Norway to Albert and Mary Woods (Carro). She grew up in Lovell. On Oct. 16, 1982, she married her current husband, Scott Pepper of Dresden.

Donna was a certified nursing assistant and also worked at L.L. Bean for several years. For many years, she rode along with her husband, Scott, in his tractor-trailer across the country. She assisted with setting up several trade shows. Her whole life revolved around her husband and children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends from all over. She was not afraid of trying new things like zip lining, even though she was afraid of heights. She was the life of any party and her laugh was contagious, and will be greatly missed.

Donna was predeceased by her mother, Mary; and younger brother, Weston. She is survived by her husband, Scott; her father, Albert; her brother, Arthur and his wife Norma; her son, David Lovejoy and his wife April; her daughter, Rita Farrin; her son, Ben Pepper and his wife Nancy; and daughter, Jolleen Marshall and her husband Charles; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. at the home of Scott’s brother, Keith, 386 Indian Road, Dresden. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Donna’s name to the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org.

