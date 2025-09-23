Dorinda Swett Webster, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Sept. 16, 2025. She was 78.

The daughter of Edward and Virginia (Page) Swett, Dorinda was born Dec. 5, 1946 in Damariscotta. She lived in various places as her father served in the Air Force; she attended Boothbay Region High School and graduated from Bangor High School in 1965.

Dorinda married the love of her life, Phillip E. Webster, on Nov. 27, 1965, and they enjoyed nearly 60 years together in the Boothbay community.

Never one to be idle, Dorinda worked a variety of jobs, including Fuller’s Shipyard, J. Edward Knight, and Brown Brothers Wharf. But she is probably best remembered for the Common Market and the House of Logan. Dorinda spent 15 years running the Common Market with her husband, where she was known for providing an amazing market menu. Following the sale of the store in 1989, Dorinda joined the staff of The House of Logan. She spent many years there assisting shoppers, many of whom trusted her to select perfect outfits for special occasions or gifts.

Dorinda loved decorating and gardening. Her home was decked out for every season and holiday, often with plants from her own garden and items she crafted herself. She was equally passionate about cooking. Never afraid to try a new recipe, she lovingly prepared special hors d’oeuvres and meals for all the parties she graciously hosted.

Dorinda gave of herself to support her friends and family. She treasured her grandchildren, helping to care for them when they were toddlers and watching them grow into their sports, activities, colleges, and careers.

The name Dorinda means “beautiful gift;” when she became a grandmother, her eldest grandchild, Page, bestowed to her the name Mahtey, which is linked to strength, resilience, and being integral to the community. Dorinda was all of these things to everyone who knew her.

Dorinda is survived by her husband, Phillip E. Webster; her children, Lauren Brown and her husband, Ted, Phillip Webster and his wife, Heather, and her daughter, Jennifer Webster; her grandchildren, Page Brown, Kylie Brown, Russell Webster, and Samantha Doucette; her sister, Delicia Powers and her family.

A gathering to celebrate Dorinda’s life will be held at Hall Funeral Home, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 from 4-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dorinda’s name to Beacon Hospice LLC, 52 Atlantic Place, Suite B-50, South Portland, ME 04106.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share condolences with the Webster family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

