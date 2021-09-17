Doris Bredeau, 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2021 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. She was born Nov. 27, 1927, the daughter of Willard and Alice Wilson Sanborn.

She attended schools in Lincolnville, Thomaston and Rockland. She was married to her husband Louis Bredeau and they raised four children.

She loved singing and was a choir member at the Waldoboro Word of Life Church. Doris enjoyed family get-togethers and just sitting around singing. She enjoyed her trips riding on the Golden Road in Moosehead with her sons. She was known for her pies. She was known as Gram to all the neighborhood kids.

Doris worked at the Medomak Canning Factory and she also worked at the North Lubec and Holmes Sardine Canning companies in Rockland.

Doris is predeceased by her father and mother; husband, Louis; son, Donald; son-in-law, Neil Harvey; son-in-law, David Grover; brothers, Herbert, Donald, Maynard, Bill and Floyd; sisters, Marguerite, Carrie and Geneva; grandson, Tyler Sawyer; and great-great-grandson, Liam Mosher.

She is survived by daughters, Lois Grover and Barbara Harvey; and son, Lawrence Bredeau; nine grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at The North Waldoboro Church of the Nazarene, 3008 Washington Road, Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. To leave online condolences go to hallfuneralhomes.com.

