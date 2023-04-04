Doris Isabel Mortimer, 84, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2023, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, where she had been residing. Born on May 22, 1938 in Dorchester, Mass., she was the daughter of Kenneth and Isabella (Wilson) Davis.

Doris was a resident of Bremen since 1975, where she lived with her husband, Robert. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Newcastle.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Mortimer; a son, David Mortimer; sister, Jean Manning; and a great-grandson, Brady Mortimer.

She is survived by her two children, Robert Mortimer and his wife, Marcia Mortimer, of Bremen, and Nancy Destinoble and her husband, Jean, of Englewood, Fla.; grandsons, Jason Mortimer and his wife, Katy, of New Memphis, Ark., Ian Mortimer and his wife, Jessica, of New Harbor, and Aaron and Bradley Destinoble of Englewood, Fla.; two great-grandsons, Andrew and Malakai, who she loved spending time with; and her sister, Elizabeth Engstrom.

A funeral for Doris will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

