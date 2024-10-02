Doris M. Fesmire, 97, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 12, 2024 at Southampton Estates in Southampton, Pa. Born on July 2, 1927 in Haddon, N.J., she was the daughter of Marie (Nerz) and Harry Bratzler, of Rockledge, Pa.

Doris loved making her braided rugs and quilts, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. and sang in the choir for 28 years.

Doris and her husband loved restoring old homes and lived in several of them in Newtown, Pa., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Francestown, N.H., and Damariscotta. Her zest for life and good nature was infectious to all who met her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Betsy Crabb, of Apalachicola, Fla., and Pam Greene, of Deering, N.H. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and one very special niece, Bethany Shephard, who has been such an important part of her life. She had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and loved to hear about their lives.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chester L. Fesmire Sr.; her son, Chester L. Fesmire Jr.; her granddaughter, Christiana Fesmire; her sister, Janet Settle; and brother, Harry Bratzler Jr.

Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

