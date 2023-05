A funeral service for Doris Mortimer, who passed away on March 22, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 10 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

