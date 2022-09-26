Dorothea Mathilda Wilhelmina Cadow Vogel, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, peacefully at Hodgdon Green Assisted Living Facility, Damariscotta. Dorothea was born Dec. 6, 1928, to Franz Paul Cadow and Helene (Reichlin) Cadow.

Dorothea was born in Franklin Square, Long Island, N.Y., following Franz and Helene’s immigration from Germany. Dorothea grew up on the family farm in Lebanon, Conn., where the family lived in the house built by her father. She was Salutatorian in her graduating class at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon, Conn. She graduated from Concordia Collegiate Institute, Bronxville, N.Y.

Dorothea then moved to Washington, D.C., to serve as the Parish Worker and Church Secretary at Christ Lutheran Church. It was here that she met Theodore Charles Vogel and they married on May 3, 1952. Dorothea supported Ted through his time at Michigan Tech by working at a tanning factory. Son Timothy was born in 1961 in Houghton, Mich. In 1963 the family moved to Lebanon, N.H., where son Jonathan was born. The family moved to Fairfax, Va., in 1970. Ted died in 1979.

As the suddenly sole support to two teenage boys, Dorothea became the Secretary to the Director of the Library at George Mason University, where she worked for many years. She could type over 150 words per minute, virtually error free. A difficulty developed during this time when, seeking to support her, the Director ordered an early computer to replace her “old” typewriter. Dorothea regularly outpaced the computer and the typewriter was quickly restored. A critical support to the family during this time was the love and care of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fairfax, Va.

In the mid-80s, Dorothea informed her sons that she and Ted had always intended to move to Maine, which she referred to as “God’s country,” and that she was going to complete that plan. She conducted multiple trips to Maine, visiting many of the Lutheran congregations there and working with Realtors in both Virginia and Maine. Dorothea moved to Damariscotta in 1987, becoming active at Water of Life Lutheran Church, including serving as the church secretary for many years.

Dorothea wanted to move while she still had the ability to actively connect with her new community. She did this amazingly well. During her years in Damariscotta, Dorothea volunteered at the Skidompha Public Library and the connected used book store, Hodgdon Green Assisted Living Facility, and other organizations. Dorothea wrote “Hodgdon Green Happenings” for The Lincoln County News for many years. She would often be seen around Damariscotta, either walking her dog or visiting with neighbors or almost anyone she met. Dorothea loved to bake, and was one of the main sources of cookies for many, including students at the Lincoln Academy and the employees of Colby & Gale Service Station.

Dorothea’s joys in life included her sons and grandsons and their families, the family camp in Hartland, gardening, dogs (whether hers or others), music and listening to those she met on her journey. She was a church choir member most of her life. Throughout her years, even during the most challenging times, Dorothea modeled and enacted faithful, creative, generous, joyful living.

There will be a celebration of Dorothea’s life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Water of Life Lutheran Church, Newcastle with a reception to follow.

Contributions in memory of Dorothea may be made to Water of Life Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 206, Newcastle, ME 04553; or simply through a kindness to another person.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

