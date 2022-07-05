Dorothey Elinor Hixon Kidney, 93, of Waldoboro, was born Oct. 13, 1928 in Medford, Mass., at Lawrence Memorial Hospital to Herbert Morse Hixon and Elinor Louise Hixon.

She lived in Medford through high school and graduated from Medford High School in the class of 1945. Dorothey worked at the Christian Science Monitor. Following graduation in June of 1945 she met her husband-to-be, Gerald R. Kidney, at the Monitor. They were married on Oct. 26, 1946. In 1946 they moved to 660 Chapel Road in Waldoboro.

Dorothey worked at the Christian Science Monitor, Moody’s Diner as a dishwasher and waitress for 12 years, and Sylvania for six years. She owned Lakeview Grocery and also operated the North Waldoboro Post Office, worked at an upholstery shop, and also worked at the 5 & 10 in Waldoboro.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, and crafting. Family was very special to Dorothey, and she was loved by everyone in her family.

Dorothey was predeceased by her husband, Gerald, in 1988; her daughter, Susan, in 2008; and her sisters, Paula Lawton, and Mona Toothaker. She is survived by her son, Gerald R. Kidney Jr., and his wife, Janis, of Florida; daughter, Dani Sue Kidney, of Warren; and sisters, Nancy Hartford, of Nobleboro, and Rachael Emmons, of Windham; plus nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 11 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit Dorothey’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

