Dorothy Ann Seiders Stantial Smith went to be with the lord on Feb. 6, 2026 after two years with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born Aug. 7, 1942 to Louise and Clayton Seiders. She grew up in South Bristol and graduated from South Bristol High School.

Dorothy went on to Boston to work at John Hancock. While there she met her husband, John Stantial. They had two sons, John and Thomas. Their son John later had two sons, John and Jeffery, giving the couple two grandsons.

She later moved to Maine with her husband, Richard Smith, to Damariscotta.

She is survived by two brothers, Raymond Seiders and Floyd Seiders and his wife, Linda; two sisters, Natalie Dighton and Susan Fairfield and her husband, Victor, of Nobleboro; several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Services will be held Friday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery.

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