Although it is probably frowned upon to speak of actually dying in an obituary, it is important here. The art of dying well is not a topic that you hear a lot about these days, but it was something that Dorothy understood. On April 2, 2020, Dorothy Arlene Sibley passed away in peace, at her own home, in her own bed, surrounded by family. Just as planned. Those who knew Dorothy well knew that life for her was always in order. Her house was immaculate, her checkbook balanced to the penny, always a plan in place. It would only stand to reason then, that Sib would have been there to meet her at 4:45 a.m. on that day, just as she had planned. Yes, she died well.

Born on June 10, 1937 in Lusk, Wyo., she was one of 17 children born to Roy and Ivan Marie Gibbons, including two sets of twins. They later moved to Boise, Idaho where Dorothy attended and graduated high school. It was there that she met her first husband Ross Huber, who eventually brought her back to his hometown of Wiscasset in 1970. She ended up calling Wiscasset home, and over time met her second husband and love of her life Loren B. Sibley. He was a teacher and varsity basketball coach at Wiscasset High School. They spent the rest of their lives together, mostly in the Midcoast area, until Loren’s passing just a few years ago.

After her husband’s passing, she moved to Dresden to be near her family. Her daughter, Kim Gillespie was her constant loving companion and eventually her personal nurse until she passed.

She was a connoisseur of all things sweet and wonderful. Dot was an avid reader and loved to curl up with a good book. Neil Diamond was one of her favorite artists, but so was Bruce Springsteen. She stayed close to her brothers and sisters throughout the years, often heading west to visit and see the mountains that she loved so much. Dot was happiest when surrounded by family and close friends.

Dot was one of those people that you sometimes have the good fortune of meeting, and you instantly feel a connection to. Her welcoming smile could put anyone at ease. She genuinely loved people and they loved her back. Dorothy’s old school style of stoic strength was legendary, never flinching in times of trouble, beating cancer three times in her life, and only losing in round four by default at age 82.

Dorothy lived her life with old-fashioned values. Strength and loyalty were at her core. She was a small-town country girl with the classical beauty of Jackie O. She was a dependable and faithful mother, wife, and friend, who could be counted on in the good times and the bad. She will be forever missed, yet never forgotten.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Loren B. Sibley; stepdaughter, Linda Sibley; and 13 of her 16 siblings.

Survived by her three children, Kim Gillespie and husband Lee of Dresden, Chip Huber and partner Melissa Storer of Wiscasset, and Scott Huber and wife Tammy of Dresden; her four step-children, Jay Sibley and wife Sherba of Edgecomb, David Sibley of Dresden, Lori Sibley of Hibbing, Minn., and Sherry Sibley of Hibbing, Minn.; her sisters, Barbara Mixon of Missouri, and Janet Keefer of Nebraska; and brother Jerry Gibbons of Idaho. She is also survived by a happy tribe of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date (to be determined) for any survivors of the ongoing apocalypse. In lieu of flowers, please send two-ply toilet paper.

P.S. She also had a great sense of humor.

