Dorothy Blanchard, 85, of Newcastle, passed away on Oct. 1, 2024, in Falmouth, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on May 19, 1939, in Dover-Foxcroft, daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Bentley) Anderson.

Dot was born and raised in Dover-Foxcroft, and graduated from Foxcroft Academy in 1957. She attended University of Maine Orono for two years before she married Malcolm Blanchard, also of Dover-Foxcroft. In 1962, they made home in Newcastle and raised four children, remaining there until 2023.

Dot loved the outdoors, and spent many childhood summers on Sebec Lake. She was an avid hiker, backpacker, kayaker, and canoeist. She hiked all the 4,000-foot mountains in Maine and New Hampshire, twice, including once in her 70s.

Dot returned to University of Maine in 1990 and finished her degree in 1993, graduating with high honors with a Bachelor of Arts in history. From there, she wrote two books in the historical series Images of America: “Old Sebec Lake” and “Along The Damariscotta.” Both places were very dear to her heart. For several years in the 1980s, Dot raised sheep, and tended her llama Sebastian, who was a very effective sheep dog. She also worked several years in the library at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

Dot’s favorite place however, was probably the camp on Sebec Lake that she and Mac had built in 1971. She spent every summer there up until 2023, and was a regular fixture in the Tim’s Cove and South Cove Roads summer community, walking the camp roads, sometimes up to four miles per day, rain or shine. Dot made many trips with her family to camp in the offseason too, even snowmobiling in with food and supplies in the dead of winter. She was a very determined, accomplished, and resolute woman, mother, grandmother, and wife. She definitely made her mark on the world, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Malcolm “Mac” Blanchard. She is survived by her four children; Rebecca and husband, Jim McCormack, Peter and wife, Mary Schwoerer, Elizabeth, and Mary and wife, Theresa Brophy; grandchildren, Christina, Caroline, Andrew, Faith, Hannah, Austin, Owen, Avery, and Ben; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Julie and husband, Arthur Chickering; and many beloved extended family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice and Legacy Memory Care for their kindness and care of Dot.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. in Portland. To view Dot’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit conroytullywalker.com.

A service and light lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Second Congregational Church, 51 Main St. in Newcastle. Please join us to celebrate Dot’s life.

If desired, donations may be made in her honor to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or via their website outdoors.org/donate/tribute-gifts.

