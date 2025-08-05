Dorothy Bryant Booher passed away at home in Bradenton, Fla. on July 26, 2025. She and her beloved husband, O. Kent Booher, were married for 56 years.

Dotty was born in Richmond, Va. on Dec. 23, 1940, to Richard W. and Dorothy W. Bryant. They created Camp Biscay for boys in 1947. Dotty and her sister, Mary, spent summers at the camp on Biscay Pond in Bremen.

Dotty graduated from Glen Ridge High School in New Jersey and earned a bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Delaware. Later, she earned a master’s plus-30 degree. Dotty and Mary as teens and college students enjoyed creating a licensed summer day camp.

Kent and Dotty were married at Second Congregational Church in Newcastle on Aug. 9, 1969. Dotty taught for 41 years in various places including Bloomfield, N.J., The Nova School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Lexington, Mass., Brunswick, Lake City Community College, and Florida Community College in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dotty joined P.E.O. in 1991, becoming a member of Chapter GK-Florida. She later transferred to Damariscotta Chapter F-Maine, where she actively supported educational opportunities for women. She was a member of Morningside Church in Orange Park, Fla. then Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. Dotty also volunteered with the Pemaquid Watershed Association, Bremen Patriotic Club, and the Bremen Historical Society.

Those who knew Dotty have said that she is an angel among us. She struggled bravely through periods of Kent’s military deployments and her difficult health issues with grace and resilience. She was always a loving and gracious lady with an incredible intellect and spunky spirit. We will think of Dotty as wonderful and caring, helping out whenever and however she could.

Dotty is survived by her husband, Kent; son, Daniel; daughter, Alicia Sonni (Andy); granddaughters, Ashley and Amelia; and her sister, Mary Bryant Berger.

There will be a celebration of Dotty’s life in Maine this fall.

Donations to the Program for Continuing Education in Dotty Booher’s memory may be sent to: Program for Continuing Education, c/o P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer’s Department, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

