Dorothy “Dot” Emma Sears, 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland.

Born on Dec. 13, 1925, she was the daughter of Wesley J. and Mary Rasmussen Lowell. One of five children, Dot attended local schools until she graduated from South Portland High School.

Dot was known to be a hard worker. She worked at a Portland accounting office running office equipment for many years. In 1964, she married Alfred Rawley and she became a mother to eight children.

Dot and Alfred were very active in the Thomaston Assembly of God Church. Sunday mornings they would head over to WRKD Living Waters Radio Program hosted by Arthur Bristol and they would sing hymns on the radio. Dot and Alfred complimented each other well, she played the guitar and Alfred played the accordion. After they would attend church for the morning service, eat dinner, then go back to attend the evening service. One or two times a week it wouldn’t be uncommon for them to go to local nursing homes or to the prison to sing hymns.

After Alfred passed away, Dot met her second husband, Mr. Harold Sears. They lived in Waldoboro until Harold passed away in 2010, when she then moved to Rockland. She loved to get together with some of her closest friends: Marsha Firth, Betty Colson, Glennis Cuthbertson, and Ann. They would get together and play many card games, especially Skippo. Dot loved to go out to eat any opportunity that she had. Her favorites were Applebee’s and the Offshore Restaurant.

Other than her parents, Dot was predeceased by her twin brother, Donald Lowell; and her brother, Linton Lowell; sisters, Marjorie Jenson and Marion Smith; her sons, Ivan Rawley, Raymond Rawley, and Alfred Rawley; three daughters, Florence Ralph, Dorothy Means, and Virginia Coffin.

She is survived by her sons, David Rawley and his wife, Marie, of Waldoboro, and Richard Rawley, of Augusta; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home at 110 Limerock St. in Rockland. Following the service will be a graveside committal at Shuman Cemetery on Route 220 in Waldoboro.

Those who would like to share a memory or story with Dot’s family may do so at their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, ME 04841.

