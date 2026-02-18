Dorothy I. “Dottsie” (Roberts) Keddie Hallstrom, a longtime resident of Stoneham, Mass., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 at Billerica Commons at age 92.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 24, 1933 in Malden, Mass., one of three children of the late Richard H. Roberts and Irma F. (Hoyt) Roberts. After Irma’s passing in 1936, her father married Astrid J. (Newman) Roberts, who helped raise Dorothy from an early age.

Dorothy, or “Dottsie” as she was well known, was raised in Malden and graduated from Malden High School, class of 1950. Her long working career began as a clerk for First National Bank of Malden and as bookkeeper for Middlesex Bank in Everett and BayBank. She then worked as a legal secretary in Malden for the Law Office of Frederik L. Conway Jr. and in customer service for USAlliance Federal Credit Union for 13 years, retiring in 2000.

In her later years, Dottsie was a caregiver for the elderly for Home Instead in Lexington and Best Home Care in Wakefield. She lived in Malden for 37 years and in Stoneham for over 40 years. Mrs. Hallstrom will be remembered as a people person and movie lover.

Dottsie was the wife of the late Robert Keddie, of Bristol, and the late Robert Hallstrom, of Sebago; devoted mother of Gail L. Hanna and her husband, David, of New Harbor, and Scott A. Keddie and his fiance, Patricia, of Tewksbury, Mass.; dear sister of the late Lorraine E. Desmarais, of Anniston, Ala., and the late Richard T. Roberts, of Nashua, N.H.; cherished grandmother of Kristina (Dan) Weidmann, of Bristol, R.I., Robert (Kaila) Keddie, of Tewksbury, Mass., Derek (Nicole) Hanna, of Damariscotta, and Casey (Stephanie) Hanna, of Bristol; and loving great-grandmother of Bella, Landon, Natalie, Baylee, Brayden, Elias, Ava, Jaxon, Mackenzie, and Leo.

Visiting hours were at Robinson Funeral Home in Melrose on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and her funeral service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 26 Washington St., in Malden on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

For online tribute, visit robinsonfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

