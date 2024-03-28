Dorothy Jean Koughan, 80, of Wiscasset, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus.

She was born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 5, 1943, a daughter of Franklin C. and Virigina (West) Hall Sr. In 1961 she graduated from Roslindale High School, Mass. On May 26, 1963, she married Martin J. Koughan and in 1973 they moved to Wiscasset. She was employed at Huber’s Market in Wiscasset, Ames department store in Wiscasset, and Mike’s Log Cabin in Wiscasset, where she was known for making the best breakfast sandwiches.

She enjoyed painting, sewing, making clothes, and especially spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Martin J. Koughan, on Jan. 18, 2017; one grandson, Michael A. Dunning Jr., on Dec. 22, 2022; two sisters, Virginia Hooper and Judith A. Hennessey.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Diane M. Blackman and her husband, Burton Jr., of Wiscasset, Debra J. Koughan, of Wiscasset, and Danielle L. Koughan, of Gardiner; one brother, Frank C. Hall Jr., of Brockton, Mass.; her companion, Frank Boudin, of Wiscasset; four grandchildren, Mathias H. Richardson, Berton K. Blackman III, Marty J. Koughan, and Mariah R. Koughan; five great-grandchildren, Matthew O. Scarborough, Keegan M. Gauthier, Lylah P. Gauthier, Dottilynn R. Gauthier, and Chloe Mae O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324 NY, NY, 10087. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

