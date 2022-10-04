Dorothy Proctor Galley, 77, of Alna, passed away on the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2022, at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Boston, Mass. on Aug. 21, 1945, she was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Perry) Proctor. Dotti went on to graduate from North Yarmouth Academy in 1964.

She worked at Slates Restaurant and Bakery in Hallowell for over 40 years, where she made many lifelong friendships with co-workers and customers alike. She started at Slates in 1982 as a waitress, and worked her way up to restaurant manager, then bakery manager. She was still helping manage the bakery part time from her home up until this past summer.

Dotti enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, reading, and listening to many genres of music. She was an avid traveler, traveling throughout northern New England and Canada, and enjoyed several trips to Sweden to visit with her daughter and grandchildren.

She enjoyed the Maine State Music Theater, where she and Will had season tickets for over 30 years.

She is survived by her partner of 40 years, Will Bridges; daughter, Kelly Whelan; grandchildren, Ani and Milo Whelan; brother, George W. Proctor III; Will’s sisters and their spouses, Jane and Ron Jack, and Eleanor and Ken Williams; three nephews, Nathaniel Jack (wife Brittany and daughter Nyla), Bill Jack, and Kenny Williams; Kelly’s father, Frank Whelan and the extended Whelan family in the Boston area; cousin, Agen Schmitz and family; and her beloved marmalade cat, Leo.

Dotti was a humanitarian and life-long patron of the arts, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harlow Art Gallery or the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

A celebration of her life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Slates Restaurant on Water Street in Hallowell.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

