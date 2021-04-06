Douglas C. Wright, better known as Bishop Wright, and for his column in The Lincoln County News, “View From Over the Hill,” was ahead of his time, above average in wisdom that he loved to share.

He once taught in the northern territories of Canada. He started a local theater community, along with taking on unfortunate or troubled kids.

Douglas was always up for the challenge, changing lives, making a difference, and blessing us all with his time while always standing for his beliefs.

Douglas is survived by younger brother, Hugh Wright; sister-in-law, Ginny Wright; and spouse, Robin Willett.

We will be holding a short service followed by Douglas Wright’s funeral in the church Douglas built at 625 Head Tide Road, Whitefield, the Holy Apostles Monastery, where Douglas’ legacies will live on. We will be celebrating his life and mourning his demise on Sunday, April 25 starting at 10:30 a.m.

We welcome you to join us. If it’s nice, we will have the celebration outdoors to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

