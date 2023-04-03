Douglas E. Clark, 71, passed away at his home in Bristol, on March 29, 2023. Born on Sept. 5, 1951 in Clinton, Mass., he was the son of Frank and Marjorie (Coolidge) Clark.

The family moved to Amesbury in 1962, and Doug graduated from Amesbury High School in 1969. Shortly after high school he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y., and later transferred to Pease Air Force Base in Newington, N.H.

After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he held various dispatching jobs at law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and Maine. For a short time, he was an auxiliary police officer in Amesbury, Mass. He was also involved in the Newburyport Civil Defense and Amesbury Emergency Management agencies, and was a member of the Minnehata Fire Co. in Nobleboro. He loved the railroad, was an avid model train enthusiast, and worked for the Maine Eastern Railroad for several years.

Doug moved to Maine in the early ‘90s, where he met and married his wife, Susan (Piascik) Clark. They married at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park in September of 2000.

After graduating from high school, Doug learned to play guitar, which fostered a lifelong love of music. His love for music got him involved in the karaoke circuit in various communities. Doug purchased sound equipment and was dedicated to making sure the events were successful, and he always supported his fellow musicians. He had a huge following from the members of the Midcoast Karaoke Enthusiasts.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Susan.

Doug is survived by his siblings, Richard, of Madison, N.H., Kenneth, of Exeter, N.H., Brian and life partner, Pam Hollis, of Rochester, N.H., David and wife, Karen, of Amesbury Mass., Holly and husband, Al Brackett, of Moultonborough, N.H., Laurie, of Seabrook, N.H., and Heidi and husband, Mike McIntyre, of Hendersonville, N.C.; as well as several nieces, nephews, one great-niece, and two great-nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or woundedwarriorproject.org; or the American Lighthouse Foundation at P.O. Box 565, Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

