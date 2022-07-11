Douglas E. Delano, 87, of Westport Island, died with his family by his side on July 7, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Boothbay on Aug. 27, 1934, to Joseph and Leona Delano. He was a member of the Westport Baptist Church since 1961.

He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Delano and his wife, Evelyn (Colby); his mother, Leona and her husband, Alvin Jewett; his son, Ricky E. Delano; his brothers, Owen “Bob” Delano and Joseph Delano Jr.; and his sister, Rosalie Jewett French.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen (Mosier) Delano; his daughter, Kelly Delano and her partner, James Denges; the light of his life, his granddaughter, Daisy Pepper Delano; his brother, Llewelyn Delano and wife Terri, of Woolwich; his sister, Linda Delano, of Wiscasset; and many nieces and nephews.

“Quick Draw” will be remembered for his kindness, his love for his family, his home, all animals, and his hard work. He was able to enjoy many years of retirement, especially on cold, snowy or rainy days.

He and his smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be no public services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

