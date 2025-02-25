It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Douglas Edward Taylor on Feb. 19, 2025, at the age of 67, in his beautiful home on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro. Doug was born on May 22, 1957, in Pawtucket, R.I., to Joseph (who has passed) and Marjorie Taylor (who is still with us).

Doug is survived by his wife, Linda; his two daughters, Heather and Meghan; his two grandsons, Hudson and Levi (9 years old); and his siblings: Joe, Sandy, Billy, and David.

Doug was a family man through and through. His greatest joy came from being a devoted son, brother, husband, dad, and grandfather. He lived life to the fullest, embracing every moment with passion and energy. An expert water skier, Doug had a love for sports of all kinds – golf, racquetball, snow skiing, and snowmobiling were just a few of his favorites. But what made these activities truly special was the way he shared them with his loved ones. Doug was always teaching, encouraging, and enjoying these passions with family and friends, whether it was on the lake boating, hitting the slopes, or challenging someone to a game. For Doug, life was meant to be experienced together, and every shared moment became a cherished memory.

Those who knew Doug described him as a strong-minded, ambitious, and brave man with a big generous heart. His grandchildren affectionately referred to him as “unstoppable,” a testament to his strong, determined spirit.

Doug spent over 40 years in the hardware and building materials industry, a career that gave him great meaning and purpose. He poured his heart into his work, dedicating himself to building strong relationships with his customers and colleagues. For over 20 years, he worked with Orgill Inc., where his passion and dedication earned him the Sales Representative of the Year Award twice in his career. But for Doug, the real reward was the deep, lasting friendships he formed along the way, many of which lasted beyond his career.

Doug was also an active member of his community, serving on the boards of the local YMCA and the Wawenock Golf Club. His kindness and willingness to help others made a lasting impact in his community and those he touched.

We invite everyone who knew Doug to join us for a celebration of life on March 1, 2025, from 1-4 p.m. at The 1812 Farm in Bristol to remember his incredible life and the mark he left on all of us.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

