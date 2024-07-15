Douglas Levitt Jr., 94, formerly of Dresden, passed away on the morning of July 2, 2024 at Winship Green in Bath, where he had been recently residing. Born in Queens, N.Y. on Oct. 30, 1929, he was the son of Edna (Filley) and Douglas Levitt Sr.

Douglas grew up and attended school on Long Island, N.Y. prior to his entering the Service. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in August of 1948, and served during the Korean Conflict, earning a Purple Heart having been shot during his service. While in the Marines he met Lucy Skibinski and they were married on May 28, 1955.

Returning to New York after his discharge from the service, he was employed by the U.S. Post Service until following his dream to move to Maine and pursue a career in Forestry. Douglas worked for many years as a Master Woodcutter, earning the respect of many in his trade. When not working in the woods, he provided gardening services for area homeowners and businesses.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Douglas Levitt Sr.; his sister, Mary Jane; his wife, Lucy; and nephew, Edmund.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews, who will all love and miss him.

He will be laid to rest on Aug. 14, 2024, with military honors, with his wife Lucy at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

