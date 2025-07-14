Douglas “Dougie” Orrin McLain Jr., 68, of Walpole, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2025. The son of Douglas McLain Sr. and Ann Mirando McLain, he was born May 23, 1957 in Damariscotta. He attended Bremen Grade School and Lincoln Academy.

His lifelong work on the ocean started early in his life, first lobstering with his father, shortly thereafter he continued on his own. Over the years, he would cover many aspects of the fishing industry. From fishing off the Grand Banks to cooking on a boat that went sardine fishing. For years, he owned his own boat and was a lobsterman full time. The last few years he worked lobstering, tuna, and halibut fishing out of New Harbor with Captain Billy McLain.

Dougie was well known in the area and admired for his knowledge of the industry. Always eager to lend a helping hand any way he could, he never expected anything in return. His love of the ocean and all of its offerings were a huge part of his being. His spontaneous wit and outgoing personality created a lifelong bond with many cherished friends. He loved his family and was always there when needed no matter how small or large the issue was.

An avid hunter and loved to fish for stripers, Dougie taught many friends and family how to fish over the years. Those were his favorite pastimes along with teasing his sisters. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. That friendly morning wave and hearty laughter at the dock will leave an empty void for years to come. Known for his big heart and generous acts of kindness, his memory will echo still through the waves.

One of his true loves was his dog, Shedder; they were inseparable, now they are forever reunited.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Judy Schwarz, of Damariscotta. He is survived by a brother, David Leonard, of Smyrna, Ga.; four sisters, Rhonda Flower, of Walpole, Darlene McLain, of Damariscotta, Carol Burr, of Nokomis, Fla., and Jeanette Wordock, of Waldoboro; nephews, David Flower, Kenny Flower, Dennis Burr, Gregory Dorr, Shawn Elliott, and Douglas Elliott; nieces, Crystal McLain, Denise Gravier, Kelsey Robinson, and Danielle Schwarz.

There will be a celebration of life July 19, 2025, at Wawenock Country Club in Walpole from 3-5 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.

Donations in Dougie’s name may be made to the Bristol Fire and Rescue, at the Samoset Fire Co., P.O. Box 137, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend online condolences to the McLain family, visit Dougie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

