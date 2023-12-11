Douglas Ronald Cameron, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 16, 2023, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Constance H. Cameron; sister, Beverly Guida and husband, Paul; daughter, Kate Scheuritzel and husband, Adam; son, Michael Quimby-Cameron and husband, Nate; stepsons, Mark de Kanter and wife, Kathleen, Nate de Kanter and wife, Courtney, and Seth de Kanter and wife, Courtney; beloved grandchildren, Hannah Fortier, Spencer Fortier, James Scheuritzel and wife, Kristan, Riley Scheuritzel, Chayton Scheuritzel, Emmett de Kanter, Samantha de Kanter, Sienna de Kanter, Bridget de Kanter, Darcy de Kanter, and Hutton de Kanter; and five loved nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen Flanagan Cameron.

Doug was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Holden, Mass., to Ronald H. Cameron and Shirley M. Winslow. He graduated from Clark University in 1965. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, graduating from Officer Candidate School in 1966 followed by four years active duty as a lieutenant aboard the USS Monrovia. Doug enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing, which included roles as president of Pearse-Pearson Co. and marketing manager with Kaman Industrial Technologies.

Doug was a man of notable intellectual curiosity, which manifested in diverse interests and talents. Family and friends will miss his thoughtful conversation, ready smile, hearty laughter, and his bottomless well of “dad jokes.” Most of all, those who were loved by Doug will miss the exceptional genuineness and depth of his care.

A full obituary is available at millenniumcremationservice.com.

Celebration of his life will occur at a future date to be arranged by the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County, P.O. Box 40, Bristol, ME 04539 (communityenergyfund.com); Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME (coastalrivers.org); and All Saints Choir, 10 Irving St., Worcester, MA 01609 (allsaintsw.org/giving).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

