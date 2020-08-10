Douglas S. Yates, age 59, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 14, 1960, in Clinton, Mass. He was the son of David B. Yates Sr. and Mary Crosby Yates.

He grew up in Westborough, Mass. and spent his childhood summers in South Bristol. Doug resided in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, and Nantucket before becoming a longtime resident of South Bristol, a place that he loved.

Doug graduated from the Sudbury Valley School and attended college in California. He was a skilled carpenter and for many years operated the Salty Dog Construction Company, providing services to many properties in the South Bristol area, as well as managing properties in Florida.

He is survived by his sister, Andrea C. Foulke and her husband Skip Foulke; brothers, David B. Yates Jr. and his wife Linda Greason Yates, Robert Hastings and wife Hunnette, and Justin Hastings and wife Tracy; stepmother, Kathryn Yates; five nieces and nephews and their families; and his beloved dog, Gusto, who he rescued from a Mexican street. He was predeceased by his father; mother; and his brother, Steve Yates.

Doug loved music and enjoyed playing piano and guitar, and while living in California he worked as a music promoter. Doug was an avid reader, and enjoyed boating and fishing in the waters around South Bristol. The peace and beauty of Maine brought him much joy. He enjoyed several trips with family to Bucerias, Mexico. Doug had a very kind heart and was generous with his many friends. He had a quick wit, intelligence, and a warm smile, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Burial will be private. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be planned by the family for next summer, details to be announced at a later date. Those who wish to honor Doug’s memory are invited to donate to a favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

