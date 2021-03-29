Douglass L. Knowlton Jr., 75, passed away at Togus VA on the morning of March 27, 2021. Doug was born on Dec. 14, 1945 in Rockland to Clara S. Church Lane.

Doug grew up in Rockland and attended local schools and graduated from Rockland District High School in the Class of 1964. After high school he served the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 with a tour of duty in Vietnam for one year. Doug married Elaine Genthner in 1966.

Doug enjoyed woodworking, shooting at the rifle range, cooking, sharing his cooking with friends, donating Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, the great outdoors, golfing, and Florida. He was a Little League coach and loved following Scott in sports and watching him wrestle.

He was a shop foreman for Digital in Maynard, Mass. and Westfield, Mass. He came back to Maine in 1972 and did electrical and plumbing for Friendship Plumbing & Heating for 18 years, Knowlton Plumbing & Heating for two years, and Maritime Energy. Doug was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a 50-year member of the American Legion.

Doug is predeceased by his grandmother, Bessie; grandfather, Alfred Church; mother, Clara Church Lane; uncle, Malcolm Church; aunt, Evelyn Church; aunt, Marion Church; and sister, Sandra Simmons and brother-in-law, Maynard Simmons.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elaine Knowlton of Waldoboro; son, Scott Knowlton and wife Amy of Dixfield; daughter, Michelle Knowlton and partner Dale Griffin of Waldoboro; sisters, Barbara Morse (Amon) of Northport, Ruth Prior (Verge) of Medomak, Nancy Smith (Alan) of Waldoboro, Christine Bain of the Bahamas, Karen Simmons (Keith) of Friendship, and Valerie Wallace (Rick) of Union; brothers, Alfred Knowlton (Karen) of Brunswick, Ga. and Malcolm Knowlton (Anita) of Thomaston; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8 from 4-7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Social distancing and mask requirements will be observed. A graveside service with military honors will be held on May 22 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

