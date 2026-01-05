Dr. Donald Langlois passed away peacefully at his beloved home in New Harbor on Dec. 23, 2025. Don’s passion for life and learning manifested in all he did. It was contagious. He was a fun father, a loving husband, and an outstanding educator.

Born on May 29, 1935 in Haverhill, Mass. to Alice (Chagnon) and Ernest Langlois, Don grew up with the values of his close-knit French Canadian Catholic family. Faith, humility, and hard work remained guiding principles throughout his life. An Eagle Scout, his character was rooted in service to community. From this foundation, Dr. Langlois chartered a remarkable 41-year career in the field of education.

Graduating with a bachelor of science in education degree from University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1956, Don began teaching in the Newton, Mass. public schools. Two years later, he became a principal in Hudson, N.H. During these exciting years, he met the love of his life.

He married Carol Wilkinson in 1958. In 1960, after earning his master’s degree in education from Harvard University, Donald and Carol moved with their two young children to Montgomery, N.Y. As principal of the East Coldenham Elementary School, Don’s passion for new ideas in education took off. Living in Montgomery until the summer of 1964, Don and Carol added three more children to their young family. At the age of 29, he accepted the job of superintendent of Mountain Lakes Public Schools in New Jersey. During those happy years, he achieved his doctorate in education from Columbia University.

Dr. Langlois’ career-long dedication to excellence and equity in education led him to the West Chester, Pa. public schools in 1972. His most enduring legacy there was his leadership in the desegregation of the school district. He guided this process over five transformative years. Coretta Scott King joined Don and others at a ceremony honoring the district’s progress in 1977. As an educator and administrator, Don became one of the most widely published and respected superintendents of education in the United States. He continued to serve as superintendent of West Chester’s excellent schools until 1984.

Following his tenure in West Chester, Don accepted a professorship at Lehigh University. There, he mentored graduate students in educational leadership. His work inspired generations of educators who shared the belief that every child deserves access to high-quality education.

Eventually thinking towards retirement, Don and Carol bought land and built a home in New Harbor. When School Union No. 74 was looking for a superintendent in 1993, he assumed that position until 1998. Once again, Don’s enthusiasm for excellence in education was contagious.

While deeply committed to his professional life, Don remained devoted to his family. He found joy in nature and adventure, reading, and learning. He inspired all his five children in those pursuits. Hiking, biking, tobogganing, ice skating, swimming, snorkeling, and canoeing were favorite family adventure times. He raised the bar high and raised compassionate children who strive for excellence.

Donald and Carol remained in their beloved New Harbor home for the rest of their days. Donald was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Carol Langlois. He is survived by his five children: Annemarie Langlois, of Maine, Laurie Langlois, of Pennsylvania, Thomas Langlois, of New Hampshire, Stephen Langlois, of Massachusetts, and Marcia Langlois, of Ohio. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren who will carry forward his legacy of kindness, curiosity, and integrity.

At his core, Don was a man who wanted to be a good human being. Loving, helping, rescuing, teaching, sharing, and occasionally joking, he made the world a little bit better than he found it. A private service at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Haverhill, Mass. was held for family on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. May his memory comfort those who knew and loved him and inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

