Dr. Elaine Bjorklund Philbrick, 97, professor of geography emerita at the University of Western Ontario, passed away peacefully at her home in London, Ontario on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Elaine is survived by her stepson, Allen James Philbrick; daughter-in-law, Kathleen, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; stepgrandson, Jeffrey (Karen) Philbrick, and their daughters, Allison and Mary, of Alna; stepgranddaughter, Kristen (Jeff) Eichler, and their sons, Henry and Truman, of Louisville, Ky.; and stepgrandnephew, Marshall (Dee) Kofler, and their son, Dominic, of Arlington, Va.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Dr. Allen Kellogg Philbrick; Allen’s son, James; her sister, Lucille Johnston; and stepgrandson, Mathew Reed.

Born in Ogden, Utah on May 8, 1928, daughter of Eric and Rena Bjorklund, Elaine’s remarkable intelligence and drive fueled her academic success and life fulfillment. Elaine lived and taught in nine countries (30 years in University of Western Ontario) during her career, building her own research and mentoring students. She was an active member of the Sheepscot Valley Conservation Association. Allen K. introduced Elaine to Alna and Sheepscot, and for many summers they enjoyed their house on the Kings Highway, Sheepscot Village.

Ever the geographer, Elaine’s insatiable curiosity led her to read and explore evidence of the earliest Norse explorers and settlers of the Maine coast, and she was delighted to find historical remnants from centuries ago. With Allen K. she organized and led various field trips to Maine, made many friends in the Midcoast region, and last visited in October 2023.

Cremation was done. Interment with Allen’s remains will take place in the Sheepscot Cemetery. A memorial event to celebrate Elaine’s life is planned to take place in London, Ontario on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

