It is with broken hearts that the family of Dr. Jay T. Allen announces his passing, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. His wife and two of his daughters were at his side.

Jay lived a full and rewarding life, full of adventure, love, and service, to his faith, family, profession, and country. Born in Western Pennsylvania, Jay was a bright and inquisitive child eventually leading him to Cambridge, Mass., where he studied life sciences at MIT. It was there that he gained a testimony of Jesus Christ, and became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for which he dedicated himself to for the rest of his life and beyond. He also met and married his wife, Sandy, and together they set off for the adventures ahead of nearly 40 years.

Jay went on to study for a Ph.D. in genetics at Carnegie-Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pa., but left with a master’s degree instead because he found people more interesting than test tubes; and with good reason, because the first two of his coming six children were born during this time. Jay decided medicine, in particular family practice, would be his future vocation and he and his young family moved to Philadelphia, where he attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania. While there, he became the father of his third daughter and first son.

Upon graduation, Jay was sworn into the United States Army as a captain, and moved his growing family to Fort Bragg, N.C. to do his medical residency in family practice. Jay practiced medicine for nearly 30 years, mostly in the Army, but also for six years in Waldoboro. He loved his patients and co-workers and met many who became lifelong friends. Two more sons were born into the family, bringing the total to six. Eventually, Jay added the title of “grandpa” to his name, having gained five wonderful grandchildren.

Jay greatly valued his time in the military, but didn’t talk too much about a lot of his deployments, but did talk a lot on how his faith sustained him through it all. He served in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and received many awards, including a Bronze Star. Jay served with integrity, honor, and would never allow himself to be forced into doing something that he knew inside was wrong, which on occasion, caused him problems with superiors. He lived his life that way. The fun side of his military service was that he and his family were able to live and travel all over, and got to serve in many capacities in different lands and met and came to love so many all over. He retired as a full colonel, after 24 years, and moved to Maine. Upon retirement from the military, and while still working as a physician, surprising his wife greatly, Jay made an attempt to run for U.S. Congress. While unsuccessful, he again had an amazing experience and greatly valued the experience and the wonderful people he got to know as a result.

Many will greatly miss him, but mostly his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; daughters, Jessie (Hansel), Katie (Dustin), and Emily; and sons, Graeme, Farris (Allison), and Ross; and his five grandchildren. Additionally, Jay was preceded in passing by his father, the Rev. James F. Allen; and is survived by his mother, Jean White Allen, who were/are amazing parents for having raised such a fine man; his siblings, Jeanne, John (twin brother to Jay), and Jim; plus a large extended family. We know that our parting will be hard, but because of the savior, we will one day all be together again.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 12-12:45 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 61 Belvedere Road, in Damariscotta. Interment, with full military honors, will occur the following day, Friday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., at the New Harbor Cemetery, 2511 Bristol Road, in New Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jay’s memory to any organization benefiting U.S. military veterans of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

