Dr. John William Towne, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at his home in Bremen.

John was born in Waterville on Feb. 27, 1936 to Dr. Charles E. and Loretta D. Towne. He spent his youth in Maine, developing a love of nature and outdoor pursuits that would stay with him for his entire life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing around the state, particularly at his family’s cabin on Hancock Pond in North New Portland. When in college, he was asked by the Maine YMCA Camp Director David Dellert to counsel a new Lumberjack Camp that taught camping skills to older boys through extended hiking and canoeing trips in the Maine wilderness, which he did for several years.

He received his B.A. from Bowdoin College (1958) and his Doctor of Medicine from Boston University (1962, magna cum laude), from which he graduated first in his class and served as president of the AOA Honor Medical Society. He performed his internship at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. (1962-1963); and two surgical residencies at Strong Memorial Hospital (1963-1964) and University Hospital in Boston, Mass. (1966-1969). He performed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital (1969-1970). He became a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery in 1969 and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons in 1972.

Between his surgical residencies, he enlisted as a captain in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a medical doctor from 1964-1966 at the Air Force base hospital Tan Son Nhut, the headquarters of the Second Air Division in Vietnam. He always spoke fondly of Vietnam and his time in the service.

He met his wife Connie (Reid) on a weekend ski trip to Waterville Valley, N.H. in 1967. After initially mistaking each other for hapless spinster (her) and married person (him) they began a courtship that quickly turned into engagement and then marriage. They were married on Sept. 2, 1967 in Augusta and shared a life of adventure and laughter for 52 years.

John and Connie moved back to Maine in 1970, where he established a surgical practice in Waterville, the third generation of Townes to practice medicine there. He had hospital appointments at Maine General Medical Center (Thayer Hospital), where he was the active surgical staff chairman from 1985-1993 and the chief of staff from 1993-1995, and was on the consulting staff at the Sebasticook Valley Hospital, the Togus VA Hospital, and Inland Hospital. Later, he founded and was the president of Maine Vascular Diagnostics Inc.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, served on the executive committee of the Maine Medical Association, and was the president of the Maine Medical Association in 1989-1990. He was a past president of the Kennebec County Medical Society, the Maine Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, and the Maine Vascular Society. He was a founding member of the American Society of General Surgery and a member of the New England Society for Vascular Surgery, the New England Surgical Society, the Society for Vascular Surgery, and the Eastern Vascular Society.

He had a passion and talent for singing and theater that manifested itself in various ways throughout his life. He loved four-part harmony, was a member of the Kennebec Valley Chordsmen, and sang bass for The Stuffed Shirts, a barbershop quartet that performed and competed in the early 1970s. He was a member of the Titipu Choral Society and had lead roles in many theater productions at the Waterville Opera House over the years. His roles included Dick Deadeye (“H.M.S. Pinafore”), Mikado (“The Mikado”), Merlin (“Camelot”), and the Pirate King (“The Pirates of Penzance”), among others. He was a choir member at the First Congregational Church of Waterville and the Second Congregational Church of Newcastle. He served on the Board of Directors for the Waterville Opera House from 1973-1983 and from 1999-2005, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

John and Connie both volunteered in many leadership roles in other community and philanthropic organizations. John was a board member and past vice president of the Maine Children’s Home, board member and past executive committee member of the Waterville Area YMCA, and board member and past president of the Waterville Area Boys’ Club/Girls’ Club. He was the president of the Heritage Circle of the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville, as well as a Hall of Fame member. He was a member of the leadership circle of the United Way of Kennebec Valley and served on fundraising campaigns benefiting the organization. He was a Mason, and a member of the Waterville Lodge No. 33, A.F. & A.M.

He loved to ski, serving on the ski patrol at Big Moose (aka Squaw) Mountain in the 1970s. He and Connie were members of the Washingtonians Ski Club for over 35 years, John serving as a trip leader for many years. He was also an avid tennis player for many decades, as well as a scuba diver. Later in life, as he slowed down, he was an avid reader, bird watcher, and bridge player. He was a member of the Long Cove Point Association and the Cabadetis Boat Club. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends and kept his quick wit and sense of humor until the end of his life.

John was predeceased by his wife, Connie; and his sister, Mary Sondergeld. He is survived by two children: his daughter, Allison DiMatteo (and husband Chris), of Saco; and his son, Nathan Towne (and husband Mark Simpson), of Waterville; and two grandchildren, Anna and Simon DiMatteo.

A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church of Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alfond Youth and Community Center.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

