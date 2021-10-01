Dr. Leslie Estelle Ekberg Angell died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, after a long-term battle with early onset dementia.

Leslie and her brother Lou were raised by their mother, Estelle Hedges “Dolly” Ekberg in Needham, Mass., following the tragic death of their father, R. Franklin “Hank” Ekberg in a boating accident when Leslie was a young girl. Leslie has always attributed her strength to her mother, her grandmother and her family’s Swedish heritage.

After high school, Leslie attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. While in graduate school she met and married Charles F. Angell of Kingston, Mass., in the spring of 1966. Both Leslie and Charlie received doctorates in English literature in 1974 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. They each taught in the English department at Bridgewater State College for the duration of their academic careers.

Leslie loved her life in East Bridgewater. In their early years of marriage, Charlie and Leslie bought and fully restored an antique home near the college’s campus. It was in this home that they raised their son Charles Franklin Angell. Books were everywhere, Classical music filled the air, and beloved pets were constantly present. Leslie surrounded their home with beautiful gardens and her door was always open to her friends, colleagues, and students.

Leslie and Charlie were married for 47 years. After Charlie’s passing in 2012, Leslie moved from East Bridgewater to Newcastle to be closer to her son Franklin and granddaughter Hadley Estelle Angell. For the last seven years, Leslie lived in peace and safety at the Lincoln Home. Leslie’s family will always be grateful to the staff at the Lincoln Home and the Harbor View Cottage for their exceptional and loving care.

Leslie is survived by her devoted son, Charles Franklin Angell of Damariscotta, and his partner, Kim Buffum; her granddaughter, Hadley Estelle Angell; her greatly-loved brother, Louis Ekberg and his wife, Marina of Needham, Mass.; her in-laws, Barbara Angell Balboni of Plymouth, Mass., Louise Angell Spate of New Harbor, William Carlyle Angell of Tewksbury, Mass., Jonathan Danforth Angell and Ann Lovell Angell of Waldoboro; nephews, Philip Balboni, Thomas Angell, William Angell and Jonathan Angell; and nieces, Alida Balboni Nickerson, Sarah Angell, and Jessica Angell Smith.

Leslie’s memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Elmwood New Church, 24 West St., East Bridgewater, Mass.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery, East St., East Bridgewater, Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

