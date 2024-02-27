Dr. Philip A. Hall, 95, of Jefferson, died peacefully on Feb. 18, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Portland on March 3, 1928, of the late Marian P. and Albert A. Hall, he was educated in Portland public schools, graduating early from Deering High School to enter the Navy Air Corps at the close of WW II, where he served as an aerographer’s mate in the Pacific.

After being honorably discharged, he entered and graduated with a BS in science education from the University of Maine at Orono. Upon graduation he became a science teacher in the public schools of Newington, Conn., and then moved to the West Hartford public schools in 1955.

That same year he married the former Joan M. Corson, of South Portland and Cape Elizabeth. In 2023, they celebrated their 68th anniversary. They were blessed with three wonderful and loving children, who have continually given him many proud and enjoyable moments as they matured into successful individuals.

Hall received his MS in science education at the University of Connecticut, his CAGS at the University of Hartford and his doctorate in education administration from Nova/Southeastern Florida University. While at the University of Connecticut, he was invited to join Phi Delta Kappa, the foremost honorary education fraternity. This led to his being a charter member of a new chapter in the Hartford area where he served in several offices including president and international delegate.

Throughout his career Dr. Hall had been in the forefront of promoting individualized science instruction in the public schools. Dr. Hall was a recipient of three annual merit awards, made to recognize excellence in teaching. The year he retired he was awarded the Celebration of Excellence for creative science teaching by the State of Connecticut. To help promote this, he was active in the Connecticut Science Teachers and the National Science Teachers associations as well as the education branch of the American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science.

As a member of the Connecticut Education Association he served many years as a delegate to the representative assembly on the first Professional Practices Panel in the country.

A man of many interests, he enjoyed helping form and being active in the Connecticut Outdoor Education Assoc. This was a natural outlet to promulgate many of his outdoor skills and knowledge learned during his youth. The love of the outdoors was evidenced by his choice of sports and hobbies. He was an avid tennis player since high school, loved to backpack, hike, hunt, and recreationally shoot. As a hunter/shooter, Dr. Hall was a Benevolent Life member of the National Rifle Assoc. and a member for over 66 years. Above all, the pleasures of family at their camp on Damariscotta Pond over the years and traveling with Joan throughout the United States were his greatest enjoyment.

While living in West Hartford, he served as a member of the West Hartford conservation commission, being initially responsible for establishing one of the first municipal noise ordinances in the country, helping re-establish city park trails as well as coordinating school use of the parks. Along with his wife, he sang in the First Baptist Church choir. He also taught Sunday school and served on various church committees for more than 25 years.

After retiring in 1988, he returned to Maine to a new home that his wife and he designed. He considered his “roots” in Jefferson since the Hall family had resided there since 1763. Here he became active in the Damariscotta Lake Watershed Assoc., served on the Appeals Board, and became involved in the Jefferson Historical Society, where he served as President, initiated and successfully obtained placement of the Old Jefferson Townhouse and the Jefferson Cattle pound on the National Register of Historic Places. He served as the director of adaptive restoration of the Old Townhouse. He was a member of Deering Lodge No. 183 AF&AM of Portland for 74 years, and had joint membership in Riverside Lodge No. 135 in Jefferson.

Dr. Hall is survived by his loving wife and companion, Joan; his sister, Janet Jaworski and husband, L. Joseph, of Westbrook and Jefferson; his son, Bradford Hall and wife, Kim, of Red Hook, N.Y.; daughter, Lorraine Haslip, of Malvern, Pa.; daughter, Gwendolyn Testerman and husband, Mark, of West Simsbury, Conn. Surviving grandchildren are Nathaniel Hall and wife, Olivia, of Hurley, N.Y., Lydia Hall and fiancé, Brandon Martinez, of Los Angeles, Calif., Emma Testerman, of Rockland, Philip and Noah Testerman, of West Simsbury, Conn., Brandon Haslip and wife, Lynsey of Pottstown, Pa.

A celebration of life service will be held at North Nobleboro Baptist Church on March 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. Reception immediately following at the North Nobleboro Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Jefferson Historical Society or to the University of Maine Foundation to be added to the Dr. Philip A. Hall ‘53 and Joan M. Hall Scholarship Fund at 2 Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469-5792.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Philip or to share a picture or story, please visit Philip’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

