Dr. Richard Alfred Parent, of Union, formerly of New Harbor, passed away on Feb. 13, 2026 at Breakwater Commons in Rockland. He was born on Jan. 16, 1935 in Lynn, Mass.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; his two children, Gregory Parent and Corinne Spada; a granddaughter, Kristen Spada; and his stepson, Michael Siener.

Richard earned his doctorate degree in toxicology from Rutgers University and founded a consulting firm, Consultox Limited, in 1984. His hobby was racing his sailboat “Beausoleil” out of Portland Yacht Club. His purpose was toxicology; his passion was sailing.

A celebration of life will be held at Deb’s Bristol Diner, at 1267 Bristol Road in Bristol on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 2-5 p.m.

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