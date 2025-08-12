Dr. Susan Grace Haines Nilson, of Newcastle, died at home surrounded by her husband and son, on the evening of July 22, 2025, one day after her 52nd wedding anniversary. She was a devoted and dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and psychiatrist. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Nilson; her son, Noah Nilson, LCSW; her grandson, Abraham Bleviss-Nilson; as well as by her two brothers, John and Peter Haines, their wives; nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.

Dr. Nilson was born in Baltimore, Md. and moved multiple times before settling in Connecticut as a teenager. She continued to live there, outside of a brief stint in Worcester, Mass. for graduate school, until she moved to Maine in 2010 with her husband.

Dr. Nilson was part of the first class of graduating women at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. She went on to receive a master’s degree in biology from Clark University, where in serving as a teaching assistant she met her husband. She graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completed her psychiatric training at The Institute of Living in Hartford. She maintained a private practice in Farmington, Conn. for 20 years until she moved to Maine. She initially worked at the Midcoast Mental Health Center in Rockland and subsequently for Maine Behavioral Healthcare. She was instrumental in setting up the psychiatric clinic in Damariscotta, where she worked until 2018 when she retired because of health challenges. She cared deeply about her patients and was loved by many in return. She was called Dr. Susan and sometimes Susan by her patients.

Dr. Nilson was passionate about plants and gardening and took great pleasure in learning about garden design and horticulture. She enjoyed visiting local nurseries and dreaming up new ideas for her gardens in both her Connecticut and Maine homes. She also loved the fiber arts and was skilled at knitting and embroidery. She loved spending time with her family most of all. She will be deeply missed by many and will be remembered for her conscientiousness, enthusiasm, empathy, intelligence, positivity, kindness, and loving nature.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. All are welcome including former patients, colleagues, family, and friends!

If anyone wishes to make a donation in her memory, she was committed to supporting local organizations, especially CHIP and the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

