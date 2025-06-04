Duane Uriah Martin, 51, of Provo, Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep, in the morning hours of May 19, 2025.

Duane was born March 22, 1974 in Brunswick. For the past 18 years, he had lived in Utah, though he always thought of Maine as his home. He was a beloved son, father, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend and will be forever missed by everyone who loved him.

Duane grew up in Richmond. He attended Richmond schools and graduated with the class of 1992.

Music was an important part of Duane’s life. He grew up listening to Hall & Oats, Rush, Tina Turner, Heart, and The Outlaws. He played guitar and keyboards and listened to all genres, from Insane Clown Posse to Willie Nelson.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Duane loved and continued to watch the TV shows he grew up with – “Three’s Company,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” and “Faulty Towers,” to name a few.

He loved everything about Christmas – the music, decorating the tree, and watching his favorite version of “A Christmas Carol,” with Albert Finney as Scrooge.

Duane collected many things. Baseball cards, comics, Depression glass, and World War II memorabilia. He enjoyed buying and selling these items and more on eBay and Marketplace.

Duane is survived by his mother, Cheryl Martin, of Richmond; his father and bonus mother, Lester Martin Jr. and Brenda James, of Trevett; and his beloved children, John William Martin and Marcus Uriah Martin, of Taylorsville, Utah.

He leaves his significant other, his very own angel, Hiedi Lewis, of Provo, Utah; as well as his favorite cousin who he thought of as his “sister,” Molly Hedges, of Chelsea; and his best friend and “brother,” Glenn Jacobs Jr., of Dresden; and many special friends and family members.

Duane was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Mildred Rittall, of Dresden; and paternal grandparents, Lester and Cynthia Martin, of Richmond.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden on June 14 at 11 a.m.

