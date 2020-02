Dugald C. McLeod Jr., of Southport, died of complications from pneumonia on Feb. 21, 2020 in London, the city he loved.

Toby was the beloved husband of Nancie Atwell, beloved father of Anne Merkel, beloved father-in-law of Luke Merkel, beloved grandfather of James McLeod Merkel, and beloved brother of Polly McLeod.

A family service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Toby’s name to Maine Equal Justice Partners, 126 Sewall St., Augusta, ME 04330.

