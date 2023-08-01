On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Durwood C. Lewis passed away at age 81.

Durwood was born on March 25, 1942, in Boothbay, in his grandmother’s house on Oakhill Road, Barters Island, to Vincent D. Lewis and Hilda E. (Alley) Lewis. He married Nancy (Hardwick) Lewis on July 25, 1959. Together they had two children, Debora and Randy, in Boothbay.

Durwood and Nancy moved to Florida in a Volkswagen Beetle, towing a U-Haul with their two kids in 1965. They returned to Boothbay in 1975. Durwood was a carpenter and worked for many different companies in Boothbay, including shipyards and Bath Iron Works. He enjoyed boating and camping, and he would be sailing with his brother, Craig, every chance they could get. Durwood loved his family and would enjoy spending time with his grandkids and great-grandchildren, especially when they went camping. Durwood was a member of the Masonic Lodge of East Boothbay.

Durwood is predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Hardwick) Lewis; his son, Durwood Randall Lewis; and his daughter, Debora Sue Peters. He is survived by his grandchildren, Christopher, Adam, and Brian Peters; and his three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Flynn, and Grady Peters; sister, Donna L. McLellan, of Barters Island; and his brother, D. Craig Lewis; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Barter’s Island Community Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to a charity of your choice.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or share a story or photo, visit Durwood’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

