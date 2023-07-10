Dwayne M. Severson, 58, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on July 6, 2023. Dwayne was born on March 19, 1965, in Marlborough, Mass. to Albert M. and Roselin (Bramhall) Severson.

When Dwayne was 6 years old, his family moved from Massachusetts to Friendship where he grew up and would later move to Waldoboro. Dwayne graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1983 where he met his wife, Andrea. After high school, Dwayne worked at Hillside Autobody and then moved on to lobstering and carpentry. For the past several years, he had his own business in excavation and landscaping.

He and his wife, Andrea, had their two daughters, Kelsi and Kristi. Family was everything to Dwayne. He spent many years coaching his daughters Little League and softball teams. He loved teaching them how to pitch. He enjoyed anything involving the outdoors: deer hunting, bear hunting, fishing, riding his ATV, boat rides, and most of all, being “upta camp” with his family and friends. He had a huge heart and was always there to lend a hand. Dwayne was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Dwayne is predeceased by his grandparents, Philip and Thelma Bramhall; mother-in-law, Diana Levensaler; and brother-in-law, Randy Hunter.

Dwayne is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Andrea Severson, of Waldoboro; daughter, Kelsi Fitzpatrick, husband Ryan, and granddaughter, Ayla (the light of his life), of Vassalboro; daughter, Kristi Severson and her significant other, Joe Gagne, of Oakland; his parents, Albert and Roselin Severson, of Waldoboro; sister, Cherie Hunter, of Waldoboro; brother, Larry Severson and wife, Mary, of Crescent City, Calif.; and brother, Daniel Severson and wife, Kelly, of Canton, Ga.; and father-in-law, Richard Levensaler, of Waldoboro.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., and a memorial service for Dwayne on Friday July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Both will take place at Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A burial will be held in Brookland Cemetery on Friendship Road in Waldoboro directly after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dwayne’s memory may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, Massachusetts 02114.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle, or to share a story or picture of Dwayne, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

